Person killed, 2 flown to hospital following crash near Jerome

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash on US93 at milepost 60, east of Jerome.

Froylan Carranza-Gomez, age 48 of Twin Falls, was traveling southbound in a Dodge Neon. Casey Lockyer, age 31 of Shoshone, was traveling northbound in a Kia Forte.

Carranza-Gomez crossed over into the northbound lane and struck Lockyer’s vehicle. Lockyer and a juvenile were transported by air ambulance to a Boise area hospital and a second juvenile was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Carranza-Gomez succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts and airbags did deploy.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome Sheriff’s Office.