Rigby man hit and killed in Boise crash

BOISE — A Rigby man was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon after police say he laid down on Interstate 184 in Boise.

The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. at mile marker 2.

A 39-year-old Washington woman was traveling eastbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt. A 58-year-old Boise woman was behind her in a 2003 Volvo XC90. Both were in the right lane, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Rigby walked into the right lane, laid down and was struck by the Chevrolet Cobalt. The driver of the Volvo attempted to avoid hitting the man and ended up colliding with the Cobalt in the right lane.

The Rigby man died at the scene, according to ISP. EastIdahoNews.com is not identifying him at this time.

Both women were wearing seatbelts. The two right lanes were blocked for approximately two hours.