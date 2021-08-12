The President of Busch Gardens, one of the world’s most beautiful amusement parks, is answering 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Today 7 Questions is on the road and I’m interviewing Kevin Lembke, the President of Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia. Busch Gardens is a 422-acre amusement park themed around various European countries. It’s one of the most beautiful parks in the world and is known for its shows and roller coasters, including Griffon, Loch Ness Monster, Alpengeist, and Apollo’s Chariot.

Here are the questions I asked Kevin:

Can you tell me how Busch Gardens got started and has grown to where it is today?

What’s your favorite ride at Busch Gardens?

Tell us about what happens at Christmastime here at the park.

What’s your favorite part of the park?

What’s something somebody might not know about Busch Gardens?

What’s your favorite food to eat here?

What do you like about your job?

BONUS QUESTIONS

When you hire somebody, how do you know they are a good fit for the job?

For someone who has never been here, why should they come?

What advice do you have for me?

