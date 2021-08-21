UPDATE: Two killed in apparent murder-suicide; child safe after Amber Alert canceled

POCATELLO — Two adults are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Friday night, and a child is safe following an Amber Alert that appears to be related.

Pocatello Police report at 8 p.m. dispatchers received a call regarding two deceased individuals in a vehicle parked at a home in the 2000 block of Bannock Highway, according to a city news release.

During the investigation officers determined a man and woman had succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Neighbors told police they heard the individuals arguing and reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the male shot and killed the female, and then killed himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a release.

The identity of the individuals killed have not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Canceled Amber Alert

Also on Friday night, Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert for 12-year-old boy.

The alert went out around midnight. It said the boy was in imminent danger and he was missing from the scene of a double homicide in Pocatello.

The Amber Alert was canceled not long after, with police confirming on social media that the child was safe. EastIdahoNews.com is withholding the name of the child as it might serve to identify others in this case.

Neither Pocatello Police or Idaho State Police have officially confirmed a connection between the two events, or between any of the people involved.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to both agencies for comment. We will update as more details are released.