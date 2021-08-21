Woman charged with lewd conduct and indecent exposure in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local woman could face significant prison time after being charged with indecent exposure, and felony lewd conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

Angelique Rose Stone, 27, was arrested for misdemeanor indecent exposure, after officers from the Pocatello Police Department allegedly found her walking on a public street without any clothes. The felony lewd conduct charge was added later after further investigation by police.

Pocatello Police reports show around 9:15 a.m. May 8, officers responded to calls reporting a nude woman wandering the street near the intersection of East Sutter Street and South 2nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a female witness, who said that the woman, identified as Stone, had been at her home.

The witness told officers Stone had made lewd, sexual advances toward her. Then, the witness said, Stone slapped a child, attempted to removed the child’s clothes, and fled the residence naked.

The witness told officers she had attempted to put clothes on Stone, but Stone had pushed the clothes away and was unresponsive to attempts to talk.

Officers blocked Stone, and when she declined aid placed her in mental protective custody and transported her to the hospital.

Officers were contacted on June 8 — one month later — by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in order to set up an interview with the child victim.

During interviews with the child it became apparent, that in addition to slapping the child, Stone had also allegedly performed a lewd sexual act. The child told the interviewer the witness — a relative — was able to quickly pull Stone off the child.

That’s when the child said Stone stripped off her clothes and fled the residence.

If she is found guilty of felony lewd conduct, Stone could face up life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Stone also faces misdemeanor charges for injury to a child and indecent exposure.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary on Aug. 30.