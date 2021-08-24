Woman gets probation for drug DUI hit and run crash

IDAHO FALLS — A woman will spend time on probation after a DUI hit-and-run crash earlier this year.

Hannah Lynne Reber, 20, was placed on two years of probation Friday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, battery, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Reber was initially charged with some felonies, but as part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended to misdemeanors.

When handing down the sentence, Magistrate Judge Steven Alan Gardner withheld judgment in the case, meaning that if Reber successfully completes probation, the conviction could be removed from her record. Court records also show Gardner suspended a 266 jail sentence that could also be imposed if Reber doesn’t abide by the terms of her probation.

Idaho State Police reports show on May 16, Reber ran a red light and hit a car at Sunnyside Road and Yellowstone Highway. A witness reported Reber was “freaking out” and speed away. Troopers used Reber’s license plate to find the damaged car parked outside her home.

The troopers spoke with Reber’s mother, who said she drove home, ran into her room screaming and locked herself in. Her parents also told investigators Reber has had problems with using marijuana and was high on the drug.

Reber’s father then got into her room, prompting Reber to attack and scream at him. Troopers went in as well and tried to get her to calm down. Troopers report Reber was “obviously on a psychotic drug” and in the middle of an episode as she kicked the officers while continuing to yell.

Troopers report Reber went back and forth from being calm and wanting to go to the hospital to outbursts of violence. Police took Reber to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and while there, dug her nails into a trooper’s arm, causing him to bleed.

Blood tests showed Reber had just marijuana in her system.

She was then taken to the Bonneville County Jail where she spent four days before posting bond.

In addition to the time on probation, court records show Reber was ordered to pay $862.50 in fees and fines. Reber’s driver’s license was also suspended for three months.