A Feel Good Friday surprise for a longtime milk delivery man

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

Today we are surprising a man named Mike who recently retired from Reed’s Dairy after delivering milk for decades. We received an email about his service from a customer:

Tonight a girl rang our bell and introduced herself as my new Reed’s Dairy milk delivery person. She said the guy that trained her told her he had been delivering milk to our family for 25 years at two different addresses. I didn’t even know his name. I think it’s Mike. We left him a few cards and a box of chocolates at Christmas. Today he finally had to have hip surgery and has to retire.

I had no idea it was the same guy all these years. The guy has been delivering milk for 30 years every night to about 400 homes a night. If you watch the Ring doorbell video, you can see him limping with a bad hip to my front door. I find myself strangely sad that a guy I have never met has been delivering milk eggs, butter, cheese and bread to our family for 25 years and I’ve never met him. I’m going to guess there are others out there who have no idea who he is and he’s been bringing them milk for a very long time.

Mike had his hip replacement surgery recently and is back home recovering. We showed up with a surprise to thank him this week. Watch the video above!