Bicyclist killed in crash near Victor

VICTOR – Authorities are investigating a vehicle-bicycle collision near Victor Sunday afternoon.

Idaho State Police reports the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on 8000 South between 1000 West and 2000 West just outside of Victor.

A 67-year-old man from Victor, whose name has not been released, was hit by an oncoming vehicle while riding across the road on his bike. A news release from ISP indicates the man failed to yield to traffic. A teenager behind the wheel of a 1994 Chevrolet pickup hit him.

The man was not wearing a helmet and died during the collision.