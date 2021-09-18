Big Idaho Potato Truck stopping in Ammon Saturday

AMMON — The Big Idaho Potato Truck will be in eastern Idaho Saturday and the public is invited to visit the special spud at Broulim’s in Ammon.

The potato sits on a 72-foot long flatbed trailer and is 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, 11.5-foot tall and weighs four tons. It’s also the star of the Idaho Potato Commission’s national television advertising campaign.

The Big Idaho Potato Truck will be on display at Broulims from 12-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.