BYU announces significant changes to its student housing program

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University announced significant changes Thursday to its student housing program that will go into effect in fall 2022.

After their first two semesters, BYU undergraduate, single students will no longer be required to live in BYU On-Campus or BYU Off-Campus Contracted Housing.

Graduate and married students have always been able to live anywhere, but the change will give the option to all undergraduate, single students after completing their first two semesters at BYU.

Additionally, BYU Off-Campus Contracted Housing will be available only to BYU students.

“These decisions were made in an effort to better serve our students and provide them with more options,” said Student Life Vice President Julie Franklin in a news release. “We have been hearing from and listening to our students’ concerns with BYU’s two-mile housing radius. Beginning in fall 2022, students who have completed their first two semesters at BYU will enjoy greater flexibility when choosing where to live.”

Other considerations for the decision regarding BYU’s student housing program include the challenges third-party, off-campus landlords face when requiring non-BYU students to abide by the CES Honor Code and BYU’s student housing policies.

“Like many universities,” Franklin said, “BYU will continue requiring students to live their first two semesters in BYU housing or off-campus contracted housing. Research repeatedly shows that students who initially have this close association with their fellow students have a better and more successful college experience.”

Single, undergraduate students can still choose to live in BYU On-Campus or BYU Off-Campus Contracted Housing after their first two semesters. Single students choosing to live in non-contracted off-campus housing after their first two semesters will continue to be required to abide by the CES Honor Code and BYU’s student housing policies.

The forthcoming changes apply only to BYU – not BYU–Hawaii, BYU–Idaho or Ensign College.