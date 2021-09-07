Chase through Madison County ends in two arrests; other suspect at large

REXBURG — A burglary turned into a chase in Madison County on Friday night.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Bart Quayle says deputies got called to a residential burglary just before midnight on Friday. Quayle said he could not say what happened next, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Rexburg Police Department’s public activity log indicates officers arrived at the burglary in progress, and the suspects drove off in a vehicle.

Neighbors said chase ended in the Hibbard area, where the suspects crashed through a fence, went down an embankment and into a field on 4000 West.

The suspects then ditched the car and ran on foot.

“We can hear yelling and a cop yell, ‘Put your hands up,'” one witness told EastIdahoNews.com the night of the incident. Neighbors also say they were told to lock their doors during the manhunt.

Two of the three suspects were located after running and charged with multiple crimes.

Public court records show Bryan Kirby was charged with felony burglary, fleeing or eluding in a vehicle and injury to a child. Jamie Hagar was charged with felony injury to a child.

Attempts are being made to locate the third suspect, who police have identified.

Additional court records such as a criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause were not publicly available as of Tuesday afternoon.