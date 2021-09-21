Discount food store opening second eastern Idaho location next month

CHUBBUCK – A discount retail store is expanding its footprint in eastern Idaho.

Clayton Cook, Big Deal Outlet’s founder and CEO, tells EastIdahoNews.com a Chubbuck store will be opening in mid-October at 4215 Yellowstone Avenue in the old Shopko building next to the Pine Ridge Mall.

“We’re shooting for a grand opening on Oct. 13 (but that could change),” Cook says.

Big Deal Outlet will be sharing the space with CAL Ranch, which recently bought the building and will be moving in sometime early next year. The discount food store will occupy about 30,000 square feet.

The Chubbuck store is one of the company’s larger locations, and Cook says it will include a wider selection of inventory than stores in other communities.

“We’ll have a larger clothing area than our previous stores have had,” says Cook. “There will be room for larger items, like furniture or home appliances. We’ll have a few of those types of items as well.”

In addition to food, the business offers products that are used, damaged, discontinued or store-returned, so everything will cost much less than it would at any other retail store.

Big Deal Outlet’s ribbon-cutting and grand opening in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Clayton Cook

The Idaho Falls store moved into the old Smith’s building at 400 South Woodruff last month after less than a year at its previous location in the old A.C. Moore building at 2455 East 25th Street.

Cook says he’s pleased with how well the Idaho Falls store has been received, and that’s been a contributing factor in the decision to open in Chubbuck.

“We like communities that still have a small-town feel. The proximity of Pocatello between our Ogden warehouse and the Idaho Falls store just made a lot of sense,” Cook says. “We’re excited that there’s already some name recognition in Pocatello. We already have some customers there that are consistently shopping in our Idaho Falls store.”

Shopko closed down several years ago and the building has been vacant for at least a year. Cook says the chance to partner with CAL Ranch is what made this particular location so appealing.

“They’re a first-class operation. We look up to them and the way they do business. They made an offer to us that made a lot of financial sense, and the size that was available was appealing. It was just a good fit for both sides,” he says.

“We are excited about the relocation here in Chubbuck, and we believe it is a better location for our customers. We have been members of the Chubbuck/Pocatello community since 1967 and we are so excited for this next step. We love being a part of this great community,” CAL Ranch spokesman Jason Miller writes in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

Cook says Big Deal Outlet continues to grow, and there are plans to open additional stores in the near future. He’s excited to serve customers in the Pocatello area.

“We’re excited to see how quickly the community receives us and how busy that store gets. The busier we are, the more product we can send up there and the bigger deals we’ll be able to offer,” he says.

A specific opening date and other updates will be announced on the store’s Facebook page in the coming weeks, which you can visit by clicking here.