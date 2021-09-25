Former nanny who plead guilty to injuring a child gets rider

POCATELLO — After pleading guilty to a felony charge of injury to a child, a former Pocatello nanny was given a rider Thursday.

Wanda May Mansfield, 34, was given a rider with an underlying sentence of two to six years by District Court Judge Robert Naftz.

Mansfield reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office in May. As part of the agreement, a separate felony charge for possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.

According to police reports, Mansfield encouraged a teenage girl for whom she had been hired to provide care to use drugs. The girl also used a credit card belonging to the girl’s father to make online purchases without her father’s permission while under Mansfield’s care.

After reaching the plea deal, Mansfield missed several court-ordered drug and alcohol tests leading to a bench warrant for her arrest in June. She was taken back into custody in August.

If Mansfield fails the rider program, she will be subject to a prison sentence of two to six years. She has also been fined $345.50.