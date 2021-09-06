Idaho Innovation Center hosting ‘Food Village Frenzy’ on Friday

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Innovation Center is hosting ‘Friday Food Village Frenzy’ on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Yellowstone Food Village.

Five vendors will participate in the event, which will be held at 2288 North Yellowstone Highway. Businesses include:

La Caretta – extensive menu of fresh Mexican food

Sukuru Basu Ramen – fresh handmade Ramen noodles with a variety of broths, meats and vegetables

El Hotdoguero Sonorense – Gourmet Sonora Hot Dogs, Hawaiian Teriyaki chicken, Mini Street Tacos

Fire & Smoke BBQ – Award winning smoked BBQ beef and pork (Awarded ‘Top Food Truck’ in Idaho Falls 2021)

Moe Bowlz – affordable, delicious rice bowls, salads, and soups

All vendors will be offering 10% off for the event and you can find more information on their Facebook pages.