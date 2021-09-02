Local animal shelter to provide spay and neuter vouchers to help reduce high population of cats

IDAHO FALLS — A local animal shelter is providing spay and neuter vouchers in hopes it will help reduce a high population of homeless or unwanted cats in the Rigby-area.

RELATED: Animal shelter encourages spaying and neutering cats after large number of euthanizations

The Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls was recently awarded funding from the Pet Lovers Fund and support from Mountain River Veterinary Hospital, South Fork Animal Clinic, and Obie’s Spay and Neuter Fund.

The funding has allowed the shelter to provide vouchers for cat owners in Rigby to get reduced-cost spay and neuter services.

“We are focusing on the Rigby area because we believe that would make the biggest impact in reducing the number of homeless and/or unwanted kittens that are born. By targeting a smaller region, we can spay or neuter cats that would have more of an opportunity to breed with each other. If we spread the spays and neuters across a large region, it wouldn’t make much of a difference in reducing kitten births,” said Kali Farnsworth with the Snake River Animal Shelter.

According to a press release from The Snake River Animal Shelter, the vouchers are intended for those who are tight on money due to COVID-19 or other circumstances. The vouchers are good for $70 off a spay or $40 off a neuter at Mountain River Veterinary Hospital or South Fork Animal Clinic.

“This grant and community support couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Stephen Buzzell, executive director at Snake River Animal Shelter in a news release. “We are aware of many shelters throughout the region, including our own, that are struggling to support the hundreds of unwanted cats being brought to shelters across eastern Idaho.”

The reduced-cost spay and neuter vouchers can be picked up from the Snake River Animal Shelter during business hours and they are solely for cat spays and neuters.

The Snake River Animal Shelter has posted instructions on where to get the vouchers and how to use them on their Facebook page.

Click here to visit their website.