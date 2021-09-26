Man awaiting trial for grand theft found in stolen truck

POCATELLO — A local man who was wanted after failing to appear at a preliminary hearing was caught by police after he was alleged seen driving a stolen pickup truck erratically.

Marcus Lee Steed, 35, was arrested in late July for his involvement in a theft that took place on July 3. After failing to appear at a preliminary hearing, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

That warrant was returned on Sept. 10, when Steed was allegedly caught driving a stolen pickup truck through the grass between Quinn Road and Bed, Bath and Beyond, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

RELATED | Two arrested in connection with $15,000 construction site burglary

Stephen Lee Plant and Travis James Schmidt were arrested and charged in connection to a construction site burglary that took place Independence Day weekend that same week. Steed’s connection to the theft and arrest came weeks later following police investigation.

Plant, Schmidt and Steed are alleged to have stolen more than $15,000 worth of construction tools and equipment from the job site near Pocatello High School.

Steed, who was arrested and charged on July 30, was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 18. But he failed to appear at his preliminary hearing on Aug. 25.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 10, officers from the Pocatello Police Department witnessed a white pickup truck traveling west down Quinn Road turn off the road and drive through the grass median. Officers turned into the parking lot behind the truck and followed it in to the Lowe’s parking lot.

There, officers witnessed Steed and another man attempting to load a dryer into the truck.

After identifying Steed and determining the existence of the bench warrant, the officers arrested Steed. But after checking the registration of the pickup, it was determined that neither men owned the truck.

The vehicle’s owner was contacted. They told officers that the truck was parked at a vehicle dealership nearby. When the owner was notified of the suspected theft, they informed officers of their intention to charge Steed with theft.

The second man involved was not arrested, according to the affidavit. Whether the dryer was stolen or purchased by one of the two men was not stated in police reports.

Steed was transported to Bannock County Jail and has since had a second grand theft charged filed against him. If he is found guilty, Steed would face prison sentences of one to 14 years in prison, as well as fines of up to $5,000 for each of the grand theft charges.

He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for reckless driving.

Steed is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Travis James Schmidt (left) and Stephen Lee Plant | Bannock County Jail

Schmidt pleaded guilty to burglary for his involvement in the July 3 theft and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

Plant, who was arrested for drug possession on July 9, has since been charged with grand theft for his involvement in the construction site burglary. He is scheduled for jury trial on Dec. 7.