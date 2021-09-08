TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
Man dead after weekend crash near Heise

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

HEISE — A Ririe man is dead after a car crash near Heise Saturday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says 55-year-old Michael Hamlett died in the crash at 120 North 5050 East.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. and the car rolled. Anderson says Hamlett was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Deputies are currently looking at alcohol as a potential factor in the crash but are waiting on lab results.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.

