Man dead, at least 4 students injured after school bus crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — One man is dead and four students were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus and pickup truck.

It happened at the intersection of 15th East and 65th North in Bonneville County around 8:15 a.m. The Bonneville Joint School District 93 bus is tipped on its side in a field with the front window smashed. The pickup truck is on the side of the road crashed near a fence.

Dozens of students from Rocky Mountain Middle School and Bonneville High School were on bus No. 22 and are being checked out by paramedics. The five students taken to the hospital are in stable condition and the person who died was not on the bus, according to Idaho Falls Fire spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Another bus has arrived to pick up the students and take them to the hospital for evaluation.

At least four ambulances, several fire trucks, Idaho Falls Police and Bonneville County Sheriff deputies responded to the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will post updates as we learn more.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said five students were taken to the hospital. It has since been updated with new information.