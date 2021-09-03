Man gets warning for taking Wyoming bighorn sheep lamb home

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A man in Wyoming received a warning after taking a bighorn sheep lamb home with him.

The man said he found the lamb north of Jackson and brought it home because it seemed to be acting strangely, Wyoming Game and Fish Department warden Kyle Lash said.

Lash told the Jackson Hole News & Guide he gave the man a warning because he couldn’t prove it was a malicious act.

“I said, ‘What happened?’ and he said, ‘I think it lost its mom,’” Lash said.

The man said he’d wanted to take the lamb to a Game and Fish Department office but it was closed, so he heeded advice to release the lamb, Lash said.

A photo that was circulated showed a lamb on a couch next to a person looking at a phone. Lash also reviewed cellphone video showing the man releasing the lamb later, he said.

The man apparently had the lamb for an hour and a half, Lash said.

Wildlife managers urge people who find baby wild animals to leave them alone.

Bighorn sheep are native to North America and easily recognized by their curved horns. Adults can top 300 pounds (136 kilograms).

