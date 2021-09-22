TODAY'S WEATHER
Montpelier mayor will not run for reelection; council member running

Montpelier
Courtesy City of Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Mayor Jared Sharp will not seek reelection this year.

Sharp, who has been mayor in Montpelier since 2013, does not appear on the 2021 ballot.

Theodore “Ted” Slivinski is one of two options residents will have in selecting his replacement. David Higley is the other.

The 2021 General Election is scheduled for Nov. 2, EastIdahoNews.com will provide voters in Montpelier and other cities in east Idaho with candidate information as the voting season goes on.

