Roberts Elementary receives library grant

The following is a news release from Roberts Elementary.

The Roberts Elementary Library was awarded a grant of $14,900 in Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

The Roberts Elementary Library plans to use the grant funds to purchase iPads for online reading apps, instruction in school, after school programs, Spanish books to assist in the Dual Immersion Program and to purchase supplies for their new STEAM Club.

“We are so grateful to receive this funding which will allow the library to provide new resources, and books to our students, parents, and community. We see this as an opportunity to meet needs both at school and outside of school,” the librarian said.

Roberts Elementary was one of 48 libraries of all types to receive this ARPA funding through a competitive grant process. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, grant number LS-250208-OLS-21.

“We are very excited for this opportunity. We are looking forward to implementing this technology and activities with our students, parents and community members,” said principal Matt Hancock.

Matt Hancock, Principal