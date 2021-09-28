Search and rescue teams find body near Teton Pass

JACKSON, Wyoming — Search and rescue teams have found the body of a Texas man who has been missing for over a month.

A body matching the description of 46-year-old Robert “Bob” Lowery was found at the base of Teton Pass, Wyoming after four hours of searching Tuesday.

Lowery had been missing since Aug. 20, according to a Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue news release. The investigation has been ongoing since then, but new clues led to Tuesday’s search.

Officials report news coverage of Gabby Petitio’s disappearance and search brought Lowery’s case to light and two members of the public called local authorities over the weekend. The information gave a possible location where Lowery was last seen.

The information placed Lowery on the Black Canyon Trail, carrying a black Nike duffle back and a black baseball cap with a gold “P” insignia. Photos of Lowery show him wearing a Pitsburg Pirates hat in the past that matched the description.

Search and Rescue teams with 25 volunteers, along with three dog teams from the region began their search. Seven teams combed through the thick treed areas surrounding Black Canyon.

“At about 1 p.m., a dog team located a body and black Nike duffle bag significantly off-trail on a steep, wooded slope,” the news release reads. “Volunteers spent Tuesday afternoon recovering the body from the mountainside. Collectively, the search teams hiked more than 75 miles and covered 22,500 feet in elevation.”

A cause of death for Lowery has not been determined.