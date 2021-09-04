Two local men dead after crash on US-91

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 91, north of Blackfoot.

The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Friday, according to a ISP news release.

Police reports show the driver, Andrew Ramsey, 22, of Idaho Falls was traveling northbound on the highway with Eric Dana, 26, of Ammon in a 2010 Subaru Impreza.

As they approached East 350 North, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a power pole. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt and Ramsey was ejected from the vehicle.

Both men succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.