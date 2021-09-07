WATCH: Driver refuses to stop for police, crashes near Bonneville County roundabout

IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after an incident ended with a police pursuit near Costco in Idaho Falls.

Witnesses say they saw police approach a man in a blue van at the Albertsons gas station at Hitt Road and 17th Street around 7:20 p.m. Videos sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows Bonneville County Sheriff deputies trying to talk with the man as he walks away from them. The man returns to his van, gets inside and drives away.

Other videos shot by EastIdahoNews.com users show the driver of the van refusing to pull over as he drives on Hitt Road. At one point, a deputy rams the van as it is traveling southbound near the College of Eastern Idaho. It spins around and the driver heads north.

“We pulled off and saw at least five cops trying to cut off the van,” Addison Schofield tells EastIdahoNews.com. “When they did, he spun around and drove up on the curb of CEI – then started speeding back south towards us while three cops followed him back. They then rammed his rear right side and spun him around again. They all sped north towards the Costco round-about where it looks like they had finally detained him.”

Another video sent to EastIdahoNews.com shows the driver walking away from the van holding something after the pursuit ended.

Courtesy Michael Sunderland

Courtesy Michael Sunderland

He was eventually taken into custody and placed into an ambulance. At least three police cars are damaged and deputies are processing the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.