Young woman dies in crash near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY — An Iona woman was killed in a Monday morning crash on US 26 west of Swan Valley.

Marie J. Walker, 21, was driving eastbound in a 2001 Chevrolet Metro when Idaho State Police say she failed to negotiate a curve, went off the left shoulder and continued down an embankment. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.

Walker was ejected from the car and died on the scene, according to investigators.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately four hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Swan Valley Fire and EMS, Idaho Falls EMS, the Idaho Falls Police Department and Air Idaho.