2 dead, at least 4 injured in shooting at Boise Towne Square; suspect in critical condition

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Boise police have confirmed that two people were killed and four others were injured, including a police officer, in a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall on Monday afternoon.

The unnamed gunman was injured during an exchange of fire with police and is in critical condition, Boise police announced Monday evening.

At a news conference, Boise Police Department Chief Ryan Lee said that a Boise police officer was among the injured, and stressed that the investigation was ongoing. Lee said the suspect in the shooting is in police custody. Neither the suspect nor any of the victims have been publicly identified.

According to Lee, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the mall on North Milwaukee Street at around 1:50 p.m. Monday. He said that “events” took place inside and outside the mall, although he did not say exactly where these events happened or their relation to the shooting.

“Shortly after responding on scene, officers encountered an individual matching the suspect’s description, and there was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer’s injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody,” Lee said.

Lee said the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force will be investigating the officer-involved part of the case, but Boise police will investigate other aspects of the shooting.

Lee said Boise police were still working to clear the mall and contact the families of the injured and deceased. He declined to answer specific questions about the incident, citing the investigation into the officer-involved aspect.

“I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those that were witnesses, or the families of those involved or involved themselves,” Lee said.

Boise Towne Square announced on its Facebook page that the mall would be closed to the public on Tuesday “in observance and respect for our community.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean also spoke at the news conference. She extended thanks to first responders and mall employees.

“I want to thank the shopkeepers, the people in the mall that reacted so quickly to take care of folks that were there,” McLean said. “You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care and what you’re willing to do to support and care for strangers.”

Gov. Brad Little said a statement posted to Twitter that the state was prepared to assist Boise police in the investigation.

Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 25, 2021

The Ada County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Monday that it was responding to the situation and expected to have updates on Tuesday.