CEI’s associate nursing program now fully accredited

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS – The associate registered nursing program at the College of Eastern Idaho has been granted initial accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The effective date for initial accreditation of the associate RN program backdates to July 2, 2019. This means anyone who graduated from CEI’s RN program in December 2019 or later may claim that they graduated from a fully accredited nursing program.

ACEN offered a note of thanks for maintaining high standards while providing outstanding support to CEI students and the community. ACEN commended CEI’s nursing faculty and leadership for the flexibility, courage, and resiliency demonstrated during the global pandemic.

“ACEN accreditation is to nursing as the Northwest Commission on Colleges & Universities accreditation is to our college,” CEI President Rick Aman says. “It is the ‘gold standard’ in recognition for a program and all the expectations for that program. Recognition is vital to our students, partners, hospitals and anyone associated with the RN program at CEI.”

“What a great team we have here at the college!” CEI Nurse Administrator/Chair Jodene Trimble says. “What an amazing institution to be a part of. What a wonderful community we live and serve in. We are so excited about the doors this will open for each of our students and their ability to continue on in their nursing education.”