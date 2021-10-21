Check out homes in Eastern Idaho that have spooky Halloween displays

IDAHO FALLS— The spooky season is among us, and several homes in eastern Idaho are sure to bring out a smile, a scare, a laugh or maybe even a ghost.

We asked our readers in a Facebook post to share who has the best residential Halloween displays in the area. We received multiple messages and comments on Facebook.

Here is a list of at least local 10 homes for anyone to stop by and see for themselves:

Jessica DesFosses told EastIdahoNews.com that she has a Halloween display set up for people to come to and take family photos. She is asking people to donate a can of food or $1 to the Idaho Food Bank. Her display is in Pocatello on Kristen Place off Satterfield.

Courtesy Jessica DesFosses

Veronica Ibarra shared her display located at 302 Eighth Street in Idaho Falls.

Courtesy Veronica Ibarra

Melissa Steinman shared her father’s home. Anyone can drive by and see the animated Halloween tree and tune their radio to 90.3 FM. The animated tree is at 1134 North 3500 East in Ashton.

Courtesy Melissa Steinman

Stephanie Goodrich shared her skeleton and monster display with EastIdahoNews.com. It’s at 4633 Pahsimeroi Drive in Chubbuck. You can see a, um, bare-bones close-up of her display in the photo at the top of the article.

Courtesy Stephanie Goodrich

Rachel Werner has a giant skeleton that will tower over you that is located at 3744 Swan Valley Highway in Irwin.

Courtesy Rachel Werner

April Barzee has a home with Halloween decorations at Bannock Avenue in Idaho Falls.

Courtesy April Barzee

The Skelly House of 1st North in Rigby has scenes that change daily.

Facebook

Ashlee Peterson Lyon has a fun display located on Rendezvous Road in Idaho Falls. She also said her neighbor has a great display.

Courtesy Ashlee Peterson Lyon

Matt Allred in Rexburg has an incredible chalk display along with spooky decorations located in Rexburg at Morgan Drive and Mill Hollow. He has a pumpkin man display that is 11-feet tall. Click here to view the timelapse for the chalk art that Allred did with his family.

Courtesy Matt Allred

Courtesy Matt Allred

Owens Family Lights has a Halloween Spook Festival. Its show is created through the use of over 120,000 red/green/blue pixels and music is played. The home is located at 1385 Lowell Drive, Idaho Falls. Tune into 88.5 FM while watching the light display.

Courtesy Owens Family Lights

There’s no way we could include every great Halloween display in our area in a single article. Tell us in the comments what other places people should check out!