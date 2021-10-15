Dealership presents car to local winner of District 93 school raffle

IDAHO FALLS — A lucky winner from Blackfoot received a car Friday as part of a high school raffle that helped raise funds for student programs.

This is the thirteenth year that Bonneville Joint School District 93 has raffled off a car donated by Teton Toyota. In a press release Thursday, the company said Teton Toyota began donating a vehicle to District 93 as a way to ensure students and staff at local schools had a way to raise funds for the programs and activities needed to enhance student experiences.

High school students in the district sold $10 tickets that gave people a chance at winning the car. Students were able to sell 7,227 tickets and raise $72,270 for their sports teams, clubs, and school programs.

The winner was Jamie Holm from Blackfoot. She won a 2021 Toyota Camry XLE all-wheel drive. Teton Toyota said in the press release that they cover all fees and taxes associated with winning the vehicle so that the winner can enjoy supporting the schools for just the cost of their initial donation.