Deputies called after man is found dead at truck stop

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators were called after a man was found dead at a truck stop south of Idaho Falls Friday morning.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Flying J Truck Stop on West Overland Drive at about 7 a.m. A witness told dispatchers that a body had been found outside a camper trailer in the parking lot, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Bryan Lovell.

Deputies are investigating the unattended death, but Lovell says it does not appear there is anything suspicious and they do not suspect foul play.

The man reportedly lived in the camper in the parking lot for some time and is believed to have had health issues.

