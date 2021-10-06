Dogs, cats, snake rescued as fire rips through townhomes

UPDATE

The following is an update from Ammon Fire Department Captain Jon Molbert:

Bonneville County Fire District #1, Ammon Division, responded to South Falcon Drive for a structure fire at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday night. The building consisted of several townhomes and was reported to be fully engulfed with the potential of people trapped inside. Several explosions were also reported. Ucon Fire Department provided assistance and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded for EMS as well.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered several townhomes with the entire outside wall on fire. The first engine quickly extinguished all fire on exterior walls. Quick searches were completed on affected units and no people were found inside the building. Two dogs, two cats and a snake were rescued. Due to building construction, and several renovations on the roof, the attic and roof were difficult to fully extinguish. Two Ladder trucks were utilized to access the fore from the top.

The fire is currently being investigated and damage is being assessed. There were no injuries to residents or fire personnel during the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

AMMON —- A fire in a row of Ammon condominiums Tuesday night has displaced several residents.

The Ammon Fire Department was called to the fire off Falcon Drive around 11:30 p.m.

“We were so lucky to get out in time,” resident Ness Villasenor tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s something me, my fiance, and our roommates are going to carry with us for a long time. We are just glad to have gotten out with our pets safe.”

Villasenor said if people had not knocked on their door telling them about the fire, they would not have known about it.

Neighbors say firefighters were at the scene into the early morning hours and it appears the fire damaged multiple units.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Ammon Fire Department. We will update this story as more information is available.

Courtesy Colter Griffel