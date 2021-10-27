‘Everything was torn apart.’ Vandals destroy Halloween decorations at Hemming Village.

REXBURG — Some spooky and fun decorations in front of Hemming Village don’t quite look the same after vandals came and destroyed them, ripping heads off skeletons and throwing pieces of decorations everywhere.

“We at no cost to anyone, decorate. We found a lot of our skeletons, pumpkins, bikes, everything was torn apart. A lot of things are missing and damaged. It affects a lot of people in the community, not just us,” Hemming Village spokeswoman Cami Wills said.

For the past 11 years, Wills said that Hemming Village located off of Second South in Rexburg has had decorations out for the community to enjoy during the Halloween season and during its annual carnival.

“We bring in a lot of fall decorations, Halloween decorations and we provide a fun atmosphere. People enjoy driving down the street or walking down the street to have that Halloween feeling,” she said.

She said last week on Oct. 21, she was disappointed to find several decorations went missing and others were destroyed. The incident was caught on surveillance and Wills said it has been reported and handed over to the Rexburg Police Department to investigate.

Wills isn’t sure yet how much money has been lost due to the damages. Although it’s sad the vandalism happened, she has maintained a positive outlook.

“We have had an overwhelming response from the community. We’ve had people willing to donate, we’ve had people say, ‘Please don’t stop decorating, our family loves that street.’ We have not taken everything down. We have cleaned up some of the damage and then we are going to move forward on Friday (with the event) without replacing some of those items,” she said.

Rexburg Police Department assistant chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com they are investigating the incident. Hagen said at least 10 separate Halloween decorations were destroyed and skeleton skulls were ripped off and taken.

So far, there are no leads or suspects. He encourages anyone with information to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000.

Wills said the event held this Friday at Hemming Village is called Halloweentown at Hocus Pocus. It’s from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be games, street vendors, and special appearances by some very spooky guests. Click here to learn more about the event.