Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Science & Technology

  Published at

IDAHO FALLS — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down Monday morning in an apparent outage.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks online outages, the three social networks appeared to be having widespread issues around 9:40 a.m. The outage appears to be affecting users around the world and includes Facebook messenger.

Facebook owns Instagram and WhatsApp. #WhatsApp and #Instagramdown are trending on Twitter.

It is not immediately clear what caused the outage. We will update this story as we learn more.

