Fish and Game investigating death of bald eagle in Island Park

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating after they believe someone ran over a young Bald Eagle in Island Park.

A Fish and Game conservation officer was called to the McRae Subdivision at Island Park Reservoir Saturday after someone reported a young bald eagle was alive but unable to fly. According to an IDFG Facebook post, the conservation officer found the eagle dead and smashed into the mud beneath fresh side-by-side tracks.

“Video evidence indicates the eagle was ran over between 4:30 and 6 p.m.,” according to Fish and Game officials.

Anyone with information related to the dead eagle is asked to call Conservation Officer Chris Johnson at (208) 390-0620 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. People can also report online at the Fish and Game website.

“Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation,” according to Fish and Game.