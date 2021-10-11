TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
35°
mist
humidity: 93%
wind: 1mph SSW
H 37 • L 36
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Fish and Game investigating death of bald eagle in Island Park

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at

Share This
flying eagle pic

ISLAND PARK — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating after they believe someone ran over a young Bald Eagle in Island Park.

A Fish and Game conservation officer was called to the McRae Subdivision at Island Park Reservoir Saturday after someone reported a young bald eagle was alive but unable to fly. According to an IDFG Facebook post, the conservation officer found the eagle dead and smashed into the mud beneath fresh side-by-side tracks.

“Video evidence indicates the eagle was ran over between 4:30 and 6 p.m.,” according to Fish and Game officials.

Anyone with information related to the dead eagle is asked to call Conservation Officer Chris Johnson at (208) 390-0620 or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. People can also report online at the Fish and Game website.

“Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation,” according to Fish and Game.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: