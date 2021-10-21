Fish salvage order issued for canals in the Upper Snake

The following is a news release from the Idaho Fish and Game.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a salvage order for irrigation canals within the Upper Snake Region effective Oct. 20, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2021.

Canals included in the salvage order are Anderson, Burgess, Butte and Market Lake, Chester, Clark and Edwards, Clark and Edwards, Consolidated Farmers, Crosscut, Danskin, Dry Bed, Eagle Rock, East LaBelle, Egin, Fall River, Farmer’s Friend, Harrison, Idaho, Independent, Island, Marysville, Osgood, Palisades, Parks and Lewisville, Porter, Reid, Rexburg Irrigation, Rigby Rudy, Salem Union, St. Anthony, St. Anthony Union, Teton Island Feeder, Teton Irrigation, West LaBelle, Wilford, and Woodville irrigation canals and ditches within the upper Snake River Basin that also lie in the Upper Snake Region.

During the salvage order period for the aforementioned canals:

All bag, possession and size limits are suspended.

Fish may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electrical current.

Sturgeon may NOT be retained, must be immediately released alive, and must be reported to the Upper Snake Regional Office by calling (208) 525-7290.

No live fish may be transported from the place of capture.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

As irrigation canals begin to dry up across the Upper Snake, fish that have entered these irrigation systems during the spring and summer can be left high and dry. Rather than let them go to waste, Fish and Game encourages the public to salvage and utilize these fish.