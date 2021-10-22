Get a free doughnut when you turn in your expired medication during drug take-back event

IDAHO FALLS – If you have old, expired medication in your medicine cabinet, a local nonprofit wants to help you dispose of them.

The Bonneville Youth Development Coalition is partnering with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Center for HOPE and Eastern Idaho Public Health for a Drug Take-back event this Saturday.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., BYDC is asking you to take your expired medication to the College of Eastern Idaho at 1600 South 25th East in Idaho Falls. There will be a designated drive-thru drop-off location in the parking lot. Free doughnuts will be provided for those who participate.

“Individuals will be able to simply drive through and drop off their medications. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and veterinary medications,” a news release for a similar event in April said. “Collection sites will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device).”

Needles will not be accepted.

Members of local law enforcement pose for a photo during a recent drug take-back event in Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Lyndsi Bailey

The Drug Take-back event is a semi-annual event. The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines from homes that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse, and theft.

Local law enforcement collected and safely disposed of 343 pounds of drugs during a drug take-back event in April. The Drug Enforcement Administration was able to collect and dispose of 5,829 pounds of medication statewide.

Saturday’s event is happening in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.

“When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, and the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication,” a news release says.