Investigation underway after jail inmate dies

REXBURG — An investigation is underway after the Friday death of a Madison County Jail inmate.

Madison County Coroner Sam Butikofer confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com he is investigating the death of Eddie Blaine Stacy, 62, alongside the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Stacy was an inmate at the Madison County Jail, according to public records.

Butikofer declined to comment on the cause of death, citing the ongoing investigation.

Several witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com that multiple ambulances were parked outside the jail Friday around 4:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said the incident is under investigation but did not provide additional information.

Court records show Stacy was serving a 90-day sentence after pleading guilty on Sept. 7 to misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. His attorney, Jim Archibald, declined to comment on his client’s death.

Additional information is expected to be released Tuesday.