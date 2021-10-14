LIVE: Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to hold news conference at 3 p.m.
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
AMMON — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will host a news conference with attorney Art Macomber at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The event will be held at Ammon Elementary School at 2900 Central Avenue and live-streamed on EastIdahoNews.com.
The purpose of the conference is to address recent legal troubles between McGeachin and the Idaho Press Club. The press organization sued McGeachin when she declined to release documents containing public commentary on her “indoctrination” task force.
This story will be updated after the conference begins.
If you would like to hear the truth about our legal issues with the media, I invite you to attend our press conference on Thursday at 3:00 pm. Please join Art Macomber and myself at Ammon Elementary School, 2900 Central Ave, Ammon, Idaho. #idpol
— Janice McGeachin (@JaniceMcGeachin) October 13, 2021