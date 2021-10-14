LIVE: Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to hold news conference at 3 p.m.

AMMON — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will host a news conference with attorney Art Macomber at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be held at Ammon Elementary School at 2900 Central Avenue and live-streamed on EastIdahoNews.com.

The purpose of the conference is to address recent legal troubles between McGeachin and the Idaho Press Club. The press organization sued McGeachin when she declined to release documents containing public commentary on her “indoctrination” task force.

