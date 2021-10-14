TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
39°
overcast clouds
humidity: 70%
wind: 1mph S
H 39 • L 39
Submit a name to Secret Santa

LIVE: Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to hold news conference at 3 p.m.

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Janice McGeachin2
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin

AMMON — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will host a news conference with attorney Art Macomber at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be held at Ammon Elementary School at 2900 Central Avenue and live-streamed on EastIdahoNews.com.

The purpose of the conference is to address recent legal troubles between McGeachin and the Idaho Press Club. The press organization sued McGeachin when she declined to release documents containing public commentary on her “indoctrination” task force.

RELATED | Here’s what was inside the McGeachin education task force files

This story will be updated after the conference begins.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: