Man accused of sexually assaulting man

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting another man.

Nicholas Torrey, 27, is charged with felony rape and misdemeanor battery, according to charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Torrey Sunday afternoon after getting called for a welfare check.

Police arrived at the victim’s home and discovered he had several injuries which he said were allegedly from Torrey beating him. The victim detailed how Torrey, who is known to the victim, attacked him and forced him to perform oral sex, according to charging documents.

The documents say the victim said he feared for his life while Torrey allegedly raped him.

Police arrested Torrey and booked him into the Bonneville County Jail.

Although Torrey is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Torrey is scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.