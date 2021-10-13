Man arrested after neighbor is found bloodied from alleged attack

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies arrested a Bonneville County man after his neighbor was found beaten and bloodied.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance on Delroy Drive. Deputies found a man bleeding from his mouth with bruises on his face and lumps on his head. Ramon Castillo Rincon, 26, is now charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly causing the man’s injuries.

Inside the victim’s house, deputies noticed blood splattered on the wall, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim told investigators he and Ricon were drinking when the man allegedly attacked him with his fists.

Deputies spoke with Rincon who said he was drinking with his neighbor and denied hurting him. Investigators also noted in their report Rincon did not have any bruises to his hands that would indicate he hit the man. However, investigators say Rincon’s boots and pants had blood splatter on them.

Inside the apartment where the alleged attack occurred, deputies noticed the door had a lot of blood on it and a door handle matched the bruising pattern on the victim’s head. A weapon was not found in the apartment.

Rincon was arrested for the felony and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Although Rincon is accused of a crime it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.