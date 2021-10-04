Man flown to hospital following crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Courtesy photo

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:31 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 3, at US26 at milepost 401 in Bonneville County.

The driver of a Ford pickup was eastbound on US 26 when he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled. The vehicle came to rest on its driver side just off the roadway. The pickup was occupied by a 27-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital via air ambulance.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Alpine EMS. This incident remains under investigation.