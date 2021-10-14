Man killed by law enforcement near McCammon after pursuit

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

The Southeastern Idaho Critical Incident Team is investigating after an incident involving shots fired near McCammon in Bannock County.

The incident began at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to assist in a pursuit that began in Caribou County.

Deputies were advised that the male driver of a small white pickup had fired multiple gunshots at law enforcement.

Law enforcement from several local agencies followed the suspect vehicle westbound on Highway 30 through Lava Hot Springs attempting to safely stop the pursuit with spikes; however, the suspect continued driving. The suspect vehicle came to a stop at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Highway 30 near the McCammon exit off Interstate 15.

After a lethal threat from the suspect, law enforcement was forced to fire their weapons. The suspect was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers involved were not physically injured. In addition to Bannock County deputies, deputies from the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, troopers with the Idaho State Police, and Soda Springs Police officers also responded to the incident.

At this time, both directions of Highway 30 are blocked at McCammon as the investigation continues. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

This situation continues to develop. More information will be released as the investigation allows.