Man rushed to hospital after being burned in fire

IDHAO FALLS — Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital after responding to a fire Monday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said firefighters were called to the fire, which was outside, near Sunnyside Road and Interstate 15 around 2:15 p.m. First responders arrived and quickly put the fire out.

A man at the scene was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to Hammon. He was in stable condition.

Initial reports show the man was homeless and was burning trash. The fire ended up burning the man’s body and a 10 foot by 20 foot area before being put out. It did not threaten any buildings.