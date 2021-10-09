Man who allegedly ran someone over says the voice in his head told him to do it

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man who allegedly called dispatch saying he hit a man with a car.

Kevin Faulkner Danielewicz, 53, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony aggravated battery after the Oct. 1 incident at John Adams Parkway and Fanning Avenue. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Danielewicz allegedly left one of the victims with a “slight spinal fracture.”

Police reports show the Idaho Falls Police Department arrived around 6 p.m. to investigate the crash. Multiple witnesses say Danielewicz tried to hit one man in the crosswalk and backed up and hit another man.

The victim hit by the car had multiple scratches. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Sometime after the crash, officers say Danielewicz called dispatch saying the voice in his head told him to run over the victim.

Danielewicz was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Although Danielewicz is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A preliminary hearing for Danielewicz is scheduled for Oct. 15 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.