Man who crashed into police during DUI chase reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A Utah man accused of leading police on a chase through Pocatello, and crashing his vehicle into a police cruiser has reached a plea agreement.

Ceaser Ramon Rodriguez, 32, has agreed to plead guilty to felony eluding an officer causing damage to property and physical injury, according to court documents. As part of the agreement, he will also plead guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence. In return, the prosecution will dismiss a charge of felony aggravated battery.

Rodriguez was arrested on March 5 following a chase through a residential area near Hidden Valley Community Park. During the chase, which primarily took place on streets with posted speed limits of 25 and 30 mph, police reported Rodriguez exceeding speeds of 60 mph.

At one point during the chase, Rodriguez turned his vehicle around and came back at high speeds toward pursuing officers. The chase ended with Rodriguez crashing his vehicle into one of the police units.

Prior to the chase, officers had been informed that Rodriguez had been involved in physical altercations at two separate area bars.

As part of the plea agreement, which was signed on Sept. 15, Rodriguez will pay restitution determined by the court, and submit to a sentence determined by a pre-sentence investigation.

Eluding an officer carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, and fines up to $50,000.

Rodriguez would also be subject to standard probation guidelines, including testing for drugs and alcohol, completion of a treatment program and obeying all laws.