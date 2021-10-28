Multiple men federally indicted for allegedly trying to entice children over the internet

IDAHO FALLS — A federal grand jury has indicted multiple eastern Idaho men for allegedly trying to entice what they thought was a minor over the internet.

The federal indictments came down Tuesday for Joel Hawley Phelps, 62, of Idaho Falls, David Scott Barbre, 46, of Blackfoot and Keigan Heath Swensen, 25 of Idaho Falls. The federal indictments allege the three in separate cases tried to entice what they believed to be a minor to engage in sexual activity between Sept. 24 and Oct. 4.

Phelps was indicted on a single count of felony attempted coercion and enticement. Both Swensen and Barbre face the same charge, and they were also indicted for single counts of attempted use of interstate facilities to transport information of a minor.

The interstate facilities charge alleges Swensen and Barbre tried to use the internet to share personal information about a minor they believed to be under 16 with the intent for sexual enticement.

Charging documents did not give any additional details about the alleged crimes.

Phelps was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Oct. 4, according to jail records.

Although Phelps, Barbre and Swensen are accused of crimes it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of felony attempted coercion and enticement, the men face anywhere from 10 years to life in federal prison. Attempted use of interstate facilities to transport information of a minor holds a maximum sentence of up to life as well.