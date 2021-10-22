Neighbors find home on fire and try to extinguish the flames as they called 911

IDAHO FALLS —- Firefighters battled a house fire in Bonneville County Friday afternoon.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the 3100 block of Skyview Drive after neighbors spotted the fire around 1:40 p.m. Neighbors tell EastIdahoNews.com when they saw the flames they ran to the backyard to help. They spotted flames coming from a lawnmower that had spread to the side of the house.

Neighbors then tried to put out the fire with buckets of water as someone called 911.

Firefighters arrived and worked to put out the flames. The homeowners were not home when the fire broke out.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says the fire was quickly put out, and kept from spreading to the attic or inside of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.