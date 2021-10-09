TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
Officials seeking information about mule deer shot and left to waste near Salmon

EastIdahoNews.com staff

mule deer idfg 10 18
This is a file photo from the Idaho Fish and Game and is not the doe mentioned in the story below.

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

SALMON – On the morning of Friday, October 8, an adult mule deer doe was shot and left to waste near the Old Leesburg Road, west of Salmon. The shooter intentionally covered the deer with brush and was likely on an ATV.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

