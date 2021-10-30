One woman airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on I-15
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
HAMER — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 15, south of Hamer, in Jefferson County.
That crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday.
Police reports show a juvenile was driving northbound the highway in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The juvenile lost control and rolled the vehicle onto the right shoulder.
A 35-year-old female passenger was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Her current condition is unknown.
Neither occupant were wearing seatbelts.