One woman airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on I-15

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Local

  Published at

HAMER — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 15, south of Hamer, in Jefferson County.

That crash happened around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police reports show a juvenile was driving northbound the highway in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. The juvenile lost control and rolled the vehicle onto the right shoulder.

A 35-year-old female passenger was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Neither occupant were wearing seatbelts.

