Police bust Arizona woman for allegedly trafficking meth through Idaho Falls

IDHAO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper pulled over an Arizona woman on Interstate 15 to find over a pound of methamphetamine and other drugs.

The trooper stopped Dana Sedrick, 61, along the interstate Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. for speeding 82 mph in the 65 mph zone just north of Idaho Falls. A trooper noted in an affidavit of probable cause that Sedrick had inconsistencies in her travel plans, did not have a rental agreement for the white Jeep and there were a lot of clothes for a quick trip to Spokane, Washington.

Sedrick said she had used marijuana before leaving Arizona and a drug detection dog was called in. According to charging documents, when the dog was alerted to the smell of drugs, troopers search the Jeep.

They found 1.41 lbs. of methamphetamine and 79 grams of pills investigators said looked like oxycodone. Troopers believe the pills are actually fentanyl and sent the drugs to the Idaho State Police lab for testing. Several small baggies, a scale, pipes, straws foil and spoons were found in the Jeep as well.

Sedrick is charged with felony trafficking of methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphilia. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 2.